James “Jim” Allen Cobern, 67, passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 26, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Constance, his mother, Evelyn, his sons, Andy and Warren, his step daughter, Tammy, his brother, Kenneth and his 5 grandchildren.
Jim was born June 23, 1954, in Dallas, TX. He became a master electrician and served Dallas County for over 40 years. He also taught electrical engineering to apprentice electricians at Trinity Valley Junior College.
He loved to hunt and was an avid fisherman. He raised hunting dogs and really enjoyed horseback riding. He loved to build things and anyone who knew Jim, knew he could fix anything with a motor.
He will be greatly missed by all who shared his life.
A celebration of Life will be held at the Kaufman Civic Center at 2 p.m. on March 13. Please join his family for a fond farewell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.