Charlotte Ann Bruner (Sparkle) of Scurry, Texas was born on June 17, 1965 in Dallas. See passed away on June 18, 2021 at the age of 56.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, Junior and Barbara Bruner and her brother Gary Bruner.
She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Brenda and Larry Searcy and their six children: Dusty and Hayley Searcy and their children Landry and Lawson;
Destiny and Brandon Garrett) and their daughter Alayna; Michael and Sara Searcyl; Trey Searcy; Joy Searcy and Bruce Searcy.
She is also survived by her god-daughter Lacey Kerbo, her husband Cory, and their children Carsyn and Ady.
Charlotte attended Scurry-Rosser schools and graduated in 1983.
Charlotte attended Kaufman Church of Christ in her younger years, but in her later years, she attended Victory Church in Scurry.
Charlotte had a love for children and worked at several daycares in Ennis, Dallas and Mesquite from 1983 through 2002.
In 2002, Charlotte began working for her sister helping with their children. She also worked at Sonshine School in Kaufman from 2004 through 2007. She continued working for her sister’s family until her death.
She began substitute teaching part time at the Scurry-Rosser schools in 2012 or 2013 wherever she was needed that day. She was so well liked and good at what she did it became a full time employee of the school district doing just about every position they needed at one time or another.
Charlotte was very involved with the children of Scurry-Rosser community. That included more than 20 years with the Scurry-Rosser Sports Association. She volunteered with the cheer, baseball, basketball and football leagues.
She was also a Scurry-Rosser band booster for many years.
Charlotte was very involved with the Athletic Booster Club at all sports venues.
For the past several years, she has also been a co-coordinator of the Scurry Freedom-Fest.
Charlotte gave all of her time, energy and heart to the kids of the Scurry-Rosser community and will be deeply missed!!
