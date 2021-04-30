While Kaufman and the State of Texas recover from the effects of the pandemic, partnerships with groups such as the Kaufman Chamber of Commerce continue to make our area a better place to live, work and play.
That was the message from Mayor Jeff Jordan during his State of the City address to the Kaufman Chamber of Commerce during the group’s annual awards ceremony, which was held online this year on April 22.
COVID-19 “changed the way we do everything,” Jordan said, from attending school, paying a water bill, attending worship, running a business, or mourning the loss of a friend or loved one.
With a 100-year weather even in February, “our infrastructure was tested,” Jordan said. “We were lucky to get through it. To say we’ve been tested is an understatement, but we met those tests, we passed those tests, and we will learn from the experiences and challenges.”
Jordan began his presentation with the City of Kaufman Strategy Map, as well as a breakdown of what residents receive for $86.63 a month, including police and fire protection, infrastructure, parks and other civic services.
Th city has started construction on a $2.56 million wastewater treatment plant and also is focusing on storm drain construction.
While not the most exciting of projects, infrastructure is critical in attracting more homes and businesses to Kaufman, Jordan explained.
Another needed project coming online is a $3.5 million upgrade to Tabor Parkway, adding two lanes and landscaping. This project is part of the county road bond passed by voters in 2019.
The Kings Fort and Georgetown areas of Kaufman are continuing to develop, with a new automatic car wash starting construction, along with a new facility for Lone Star Credit Union.
Bloomfield Homes is building its second phase of homes in the area, as well.
A 240-unit apartment complex is under construction, and three retail areas behind McDonald’s, including a new pharmacy, should be approved by the city council shortly, Jordan said.
Beyond Kings Fort, Prairie Creek Homes is building its third and final phase of homes north of Rand Road.
Another growing area in Kaufman will be South Pointe, located on 50 acres south of Kaufman High School. A key aspect of this development will be a $110 million indoor sports complex that should attract sports tournaments to the area almost weekly. Hotel, retail and office development are also planned, along with the construction of more single-family homes.
“Major developers and builders nationwide are looking at Kaufman,” Jordan said.
South Pointe is heading toward final city approval and should break ground this year.
The new Kaufman County Justice Center and neighboring pet adoption facility are county projects that will provide enhanced safety and services to all county residents, Jordan noted.
Finally, Kaufman residents will be able to enjoy more features at city parks.
With the sale of an old city property, $1.2 million in funding is being dedicated to parks and trails, including new equipment, lighting and parking at Shannon Park, as well as repairing basketball courts.
Park equipment for children with developmental and special needs will be added “to provide an opportunity for everyone,” he said.
At Kaufman City Lakes Park, the city recently purchased 70 acres of adjoining property, and the park will have improved playgrounds, a pavilion and hiking trail.
A splash pad is on the horizon as well, likely at Shannon Park.
One of the city council’s core values is pride, Jordan said in summoning up his address.
“We chose to come back and live in Kaufman, and we have a pride in the City of Kaufman,” he said. “I am extremely proud of this city and proud to call it home.”
More information about the Kaufman Chamber of Commerce and award winners from the annual ceremony are available in this week's edition of the Herald, on sale now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.