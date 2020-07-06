The Kaufman County Appraisal District office will be closed until Monday, July 13 due to a positive COVID-19 test.
“Any Appraisal Review Board Hearings scheduled from July 6 through July 10 will be rescheduled to a later date,” office staff announced on their website. “All hearings with a date and time after July 10th will be held as scheduled. You will be notified of your revised hearing date and time by first-class mail. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and we appreciate your understanding and patience during this time.”
After the office re-opens, social distancing will be enforced and the number of people allowed in the building will be limited. This office closure comes after the Kaufman County Courthouse has been closed periodically as county employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.