Robert A. McFaul, Sr.

of Combine, Texas, died on Feb. 8, 2022. He was born Oct. 5, 1936 to Joe and Sylvia Barlow McFaul. A native Texan, he was a proud graduate of Kemp High School, class of 1954. A well-respected masonry contractor, he was founder and owner of RAM Masonry. Previously he owned M&M Masonry.
He was a hunter, fisherman, and fan of the Cowboys and Longhorns.
He was married to Shirley Collier McFaul until her death in 2017. They made their home in Dallas and later Combine. He is survived by his daughter Sylvia McFaul of Tampa, FL, and son Marcus McFaul of Chapel Hill, NC. Two loving sisters survive their big brother, JoNell (Pat) Baker of Kaufman, and June (Stan) Shrader of Ft. Worth. Robert is remembered with much love by his eight grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, nephews, and nieces for his generosity and fun-loving spirit.
He is predeceased by both parents, wife Shirley, his eldest son Robert “Bobby” McFaul Jr. and two sisters, Sarah Spiers and Alice Dorough.
A service was held Sat., Feb. 12th at 2:00 at the First Methodist Church of Seagoville, TX.
Burial followed at Grove Hill cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.