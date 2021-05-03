The Kaufman Lion boys doubles team of Carlos Nunez and Cody Hunter and singles specialist Kayden Lengacher played some outstanding tennis during the Class 4A Region II Tournament, earning berths into the UIL State Tennis Tournament.
Nunez-Hunter won their doubles title, with singles specialist Lengacher taking second to earn a trip into the UIL State Tennis Tournament, scheduled for May 20-21 in San Antonio.
To win the state title, a player or doubles team will have to win three matches. The Kaufman boys are now in the Elite Eight in each division.
Overall, Nunez-Hunter won the regional title in dominating fashion while going undefeated through their bracket. The Class 4A Region II Tennis Tournament was played on April 26-27 at Longview High School.
In the first-round of the boys doubles division, Nunez-Hunter defeated a team from Melissa High School, Cade Gentry and Om Patel, by a count of 6-1, 6-2. They followed that up with a second-round victory over a team from Texarkana Pleasant Grove— Chance Tutolo and William Saldino by a count of 6-2, 6-1 as well.
In the semifinals, Nunez and Hunter played a strong brand of tennis and upset the number one seeded team—Santiago Alvarez and Ryan Murray from Alvarado High School by a score of 6-3, 6-4. Then, in the championship match, Nunez-Hunter battled against their chief rivals from the season — Weston Baker and Dakota Willis from Wills Point High School.
When the match was over, Nunez/Hunter had won in straight sets by a score of 6-3, 6-1 to capture the Regional Title.
“Our boys doubles team of Nunez-Hunter exceeded expectations when they won the Regional Title,” Kaufman’s Head Tennis Coach Michael Lott said. “As I said earlier, they were seeded third in the tournament, but I believe we were better than that. However, I never expected a Regional Championship.”
In the boys singles division, Kayden Lengacher and Eli Frosch represented Kaufman High School well.
Lengacher won his first-round match over Joshua Saucedo from Dallas Pinkston High School by a count of 6-2, 6-4.
Then, in the next round, he took down Emilio Rodriguez of Lindale High School by a count of 6-1, 6-3.
In the semi-finals, Lengacher took on the reigning Class 4A State Champion Siddhartha Movva from Uplift North Hills Prep High School in Irving. Movva won the match in straight sets, then Lengacher returned to compete in what is called a playback match.
In his first playback match, Lengacher defeated his teammate Frosch by a count of 6-4, 6-3.
In his second playback match, with the runner up position in boys singles and a state tourney berth on the line, Lengacher was scheduled to play a player named Jared Maeker from Lindale High School. However, due to an injury Maeker could not play this match. So by medical default, Lengacher was declared the runner up in the boys singles division and is going to state.
Frosch won his first two matches at regionals, defeating Christopher Trevino from Dallas Pinkston High School in the first round by a score of 6-0, 6-0. Then, in the second round, Frosch battled past Dawson Mercer of Melissa High School by a count of 6-1, 3-6, and 6-2
In the semifinals, Frosch squared off against Maeker from Lindale High School, with Maeker winning this match in straight sets.
Finally, Frosch returned to compete in the playback match versus his teammate Lengacher in the hard-fought battle.
Ultimately, Frosch finished in fourth place in his division.
In the mixed doubles division, Kaufman’s team of Cristian Gutierrez and Emily Rodriguez won their first two matches over Marshall Gentry and Mia Brown from Alvarado (6-2, 6-1) and Lars Costilla and Osage Osemwenkhe from Melissa High School (6-1, 6-7 (5), and 6-1).
In the semifinals, the team of Clark Gunn and Abby Wills from Bullard High School defeated Gutierrez-Rodriguez in straight sets, then the KHS team bounced back and won their third-place match.
Also, in the mixed doubles division, the Kaufman team of Vincente Sipriano and Jackie Rodriguez won their first-round match over Jackson Meyer and Marisela Payan from Alvarado High School (6-2-1-6, and 6-4). However, in their next match, Wills Point’s team of Jacob Daniell and Patricia Petzold defeated Sipriano-Rodriguez in straight sets.
In the girls singles division’s first round, Kaufman’s Yadira Rodriguez defeated McKenzie Moore of Wills Point High School by a count of 6-3, 6-3. Then in the second round, she defeated Sydney Sullivan of Van Alstyne High School (6-3, 6-3).
But, in the semifinal Jaelee Young of Midlothian Heritage won a tough three set war against Rodriguez by a score of 6-2, 1-6, and 6-2.
Overall, Rodriguez finished in fourth place in her division.
Finally, in the girls doubles division’s first round, the Kaufman team of Amanda Hasbell and Laisha Ochoa defeated Sarah Linnaberry and Cassidie Carruthers of Kennedale High School by a count of 6-0, 6-1. In the next round, Wills Point’s team of Grayce Malone and Abby Krell defeated Hasbell-Ochoa in straight sets.
It has been a magnificent season for the Kaufman tennis team. Good luck to Nunez-Hunter and Lengacher when they compete at state. Nunez-Hunter will open their State Tournament against a team from Wimberley High School, while Lengacher will start against a player from Canyon High School.
