Shelley Don Featherston was born on Jan. 29, 1946 to Odis Featherston and Fayrene Weaver Featherston and was carried home to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on Aug. 15, 2020. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 55 years, Sandra Dyer Featherston, his daughter Lisa Michelle Hughes and son-in-law Doug Hughes, daughter Kelley Ranee Blaine and son-in-law Anthony Bubba Blaine, granddaughter Kristi Hughes, granddaughter Shelby Saxon and husband Chris Saxon, grandson Jordan Blaine, great grandchildren Case Saxon, Logan Largin and Adalynn Saxon, brother Stanley Featherston and wife Edie, Brother Ronnie Featherston and wife Charlotte, sister Janice Brinker, numerous nieces and nephews and many loving friends.
Shelley Don is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Barbara Marino.
Shelley Don accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior at the age of 16 years old. He graduated from Mabank in 1964 and married his high school sweetheart in June, 1965. He then began a long career in the fire protection sprinkler industry. In 1992, he began his law enforcement career with the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office as Deputy Sheriff. He became the Constable for Precinct 1 in 1995, where he faithfully served the citizens of Kaufman County until his retirement in 2012. He was a Freemason for 49 years and was a member of Kaufman Bloomfield Lodge #112. Shelley Don loved people and made friends everywhere he went. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and his family was his everything.
Services for Shelley are being held at 3 p.m. on Aug. 20, 2020 at Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home in Kaufman.
