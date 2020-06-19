When COVID-19 forced the Kaufman Independent School District to utilize at home schooling, their lunch system had to adapt as well. The Herald covered how KISD deployed busses full of meals, providing food delivery for students all over the Kaufman area. Now, with summer break in effect, meals are still being provided, though in a different fashion.
Lunches have been made available at Monday Elementary School on Madison St, from 11:30 a.m to 12:15 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Anyone under the age of 18 is welcome to pick up a meal, which is distributed via curbside delivery by KISD employees. All that is necessary to receive a lunch is to show up and indicate the number of children who would like a meal.
While hundreds of lunches were being delivered to students each day before summer break began, demand has slowed down. “We feed about 56 kids a day, on average,” said Elisa Carillo, who is an administrative assistant for KISD. “A lot of them are regulars, so we expect to see them.”
