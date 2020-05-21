The Kaufman Herald earned honors from the North and East Texas Press Association Better Newspaper Contest in April.
Herald staff members won second place in the special section category for the 2019-2020 Newcomers guide.
“Content was totally relevant. Good info for anyone new in the area,” the judges wrote.
The Herald staff also won three third-place awards for feature writing, page design and news writing.
Herald publisher Melanie Mazur was awarded the feature-writing award for her interview with Tammie Jo Shults, the captain of Southwest Airlines 1380, which was heading to Dallas Love Field. Shults piloted the Boeing 737 to an emergency landing in Philadelphia after the plane’s left engine blew out, sending shrapnel into a passenger window and killing one woman on board. All of the remaining crew and passengers were uninjured.
Page designer Jan Temple earned the third place award in design among weekly papers.
“Nice, neat layout,” the judges wrote.
Mazur took third place in news writing for her coverage of the closure of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3905 near Kaufman.
“Good job covering a controversial subject,” wrote the judges.
In the weekly advertising category, Herald ad director Amy Fowler and designers Annette Wallace and Temple won fourth place for their designs for Express Tires, Downtown Kaufman Square and Smurfit Kappa.
“Very nice use of graphics and layout,” wrote the judges. “Good job.”
“I am proud that our hard-working staff earned accolades from our peers for a job well done,” said Melanie Mazur, Herald publisher.
More than 450 entries were submitted by 170 members of the regional press association. The association’s annual convention was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.