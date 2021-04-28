Three Kaufman golfers—Molly Burleson, Cade Carter, and Tucker Bishop–competed at the UL Class 4A Region II Tournament on April 19-22 at the Van Zandt Country Club in Canton.
Bishop, Carter, and Burleson qualified to the Regional Golf Tournament by finishing third, and fourth, and fifth at the District 13-4A Golf Tournament.
Overall, at the Regional Tournament, Burleson shot a two-day total of 208 (108-100) to finish in 29th place out of a field of 73 golfers.
“It was as always very special to watch one of my kids compete,” Kaufman High School Athletics Director Jeramy Burleson said of his daughter's performance. “She hopes to improve this summer and fall in order to get back there (Regional Tournament) next spring!!!”
Carter finished in a tie for 35th and Bishop tied for 39th place out of a field of 75 golfers.
For the record, Carter shot a two-day total of 179 (89-90) and Bishop shot 181 (89-92).
