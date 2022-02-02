Jack Adrian Fox, 100, passed from this life January 26, 2022, at his home in Ola, Texas. He was born November 24, 1921 in the Ola Community to Lucian and Lettie Fox.
He attended the Ola school in the 1920s, starting in a one-room school house. He completed his education at Kaufman High School, and graduated in 1939. Jack was four years old when his father passed away, leaving his mother to raise a family of seven children. Together, as they weathered the Great Depression of the 1930s, they learned the value of family ties and a strong work ethic.
He farmed and raised cattle for the majority of his life. He loved the land, and took great satisfaction in a good hay crop. He found joy in a new crop of calves, and in the sound of a rooster crowing.
Jack married his love and partner for life, Phyllis Hoyt, in 1955. They spent 52 years together, until her death in 2007. He shared her love of music, and supported her in her work as a piano teacher. Both were active with the Ola Church of Christ. They were Bible class teachers.They cleaned the building each week. He led singing for more than 50 years. In all of this, they found ways to quietly serve the Lord.
For 32 years, Jack Fox became a familiar face to many in Kaufman County delivering propane first for Reliance Gas, then later for Penny's Gas Company. In this work, he often went above and beyond. He lit pilots and made sure customers' appliances were working properly. He was often up late on cold nights, making deliveries to families worried that their propane would run out during the night.
He gave much of his time and effort to support the work of the Morrow Chapel Cemetery at Ola, and the Fox Cemetery at Rand. In his later years, he volunteered with VNA Hospice.
He was preceded in death by his parents, by two brothers and three sisters, and by an infant son Timothy Paul. He is survived by his sons Joel and Jonathan Fox of Ola, a sister Janie Finley of Gainesville, Texas, and by a host of nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.
Memorial donations can be made to the Ola Church of Christ, or to Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort (disasterreliefeffort.org), or to the organization of your choice. Services are scheduled as follows: A Visitation was held Jan. 28, at Anderson-Clayton Bros. Funeral Home in Kaufman. Funeral Service was held at Ola Church of Christ on Jan. 29 at 11 a.m. and the interment followed at Fox Cemetery.
