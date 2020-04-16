STAR Transit is temporarily waiving the bag limit normally in place for shopping trips. This waiver also applies to rides to food pantries and share centers. For the protection of our riders and drivers, all items must be contained in bags and/or boxes and secured in one of the following ways:
∙ Under the seat of the rider where it can be secured by the rider’s feet.
∙ Held in the rider’s lap.
∙ Seat belted in a seat.
Rolling carts are allowed, as long as items are contained within the cart. Rolling carts do not include wagons or grocery carts.
In addition to temporarily waiving the bag limit, the transit service will provide transportation to riders utilizing contactless shopping services. This gives riders the option to buy products online and pick them up at their local retailer.
To book a curbside pickup, call Star Transit at (877) 631-5278. Schedulers are available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For the health, safety and well-being of riders, drivers and community, trips are limited to essential jobs, healthcare and access to food. No fares are being collected at this time.
Updates on STAR Transit service and efforts can be found at www.STARtransit.org or by contacting the Call Center. Updates on service are also posted on STAR Transit’s Facebook page and via Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.