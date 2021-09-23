Bill Kilpatrick died in Fredericksburg Tx on September 13, 2021 at the age of 82. He lived in Kaufman from late 1960’s to late 1980’s where he raised a family, and made many friends in Kaufman over 20 years. He was an original and he will be missed.
To plant a tree in memory of Bill Kilpatrick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.