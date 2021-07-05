Francis “Butch” Hal Smith Jr., 67, of Crandall peacefully passed away on June 26, 2021 in Crandall.
Butch was born on March 9, 1954 to Francis and Ruthie Smith in Del Rio, Texas.
He attended North Mesquite High School and proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. Butch started his career in the aviation business and worked as an aircraft mechanic for 32 years. He was an outgoing person and loved to hunt and fish and enjoy the outdoors whenever he could.
He was also interested in the rodeo and going to buckouts.
Butch was preceded in death by his father, Francis Smith Sr., and brother Craig Lee Smith.
He is survived by his mother Ruthie Banta Smith of Crandall; son Toby Smith of Quinlan and son Cory Smith and wife Kristen of Talty; and grandchildren Jody Smith, Josie Smith and Jacey Smith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.