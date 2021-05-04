Private First Class Andre Deadmon, 19, of Kaufman graduated from Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego on Dec. 31, 2020.
Deadmon is currently mastering his technical skill in TwentyNine Palms, California for a position as a communications and data operator. He is
pending orders for his next duty station and is looking forward to the travel and adventure that awaits him.
"My goal in the Marine Corps is to do the best that I can and be strong for the ones that can't," Deadmon said. "I strive to better myself and provide for my future family."
Deadmon thanked his family and girlfriend for their support.
"The Marine Corps changed my life and inspired me to be better. The journey will be hard, but holding on until the end will be worth the while."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.