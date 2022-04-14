Kaufman ISD held their annual Special Olympics games on April 8 at Homer Norville Stadium.There were 75 students that competed in the games, many students from Kemp, Kaufman, and Scurry-Rosser ISD received top placings in multiple events. These students work hard and train all year for these competitions. The hard work and efforts were evident and paid off for many students bringing home some extra hardware. Congratulations to these students that competed in the games!

