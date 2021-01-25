The Kaufman County COVID-19 vaccine HUB site is now accepting registrations. Vaccines are expected to arrive the week of Feb. 1 and will be made available to those registered, beginning with groups 1A and 1B, as soon as they are received, county officials said in a press release on Monday.
The goal is to provide up to 1,000 vaccines per week, expanding to 2,000 per week as more vaccines become available.
To register, visit https://www.kaufmancounty.net/ and click on the yellow banner at the top of the screen.
On Jan. 21, the county conducted a test run of the vaccine hub center, working on logistics and staffing, The county is offering the HUB site in collaboration with the Texas Department of State Health Services, Terrell State Hospital, Trinity Valley Community College and the City of Terrell.
According to the DSHS, the 1A group for vaccinations covers direct care medical workers, first responders and residents and workers of long-term care facilities.
The 1B group is people who are 65 or older, or those 16 and older with a chronic medical condition, including pregnancy.
“All providers that have received COVID-19 vaccine must immediately vaccinate healthcare workers, Texans over the age of 65, and people with medical conditions that put them at a greater risk of severe disease or death from COVID-19,” Dr. John Hellerstedt, the commissioner for the state agency, said on the DSHS website. “No vaccine should be kept in reserve.”
Texas continues to receive doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, and is distributing them statewide to hospitals, pharmacies, local health departments, emergency rooms and other clinicsm, according to DSHS.
