A COVID-19 vaccine clinic was held at the Kaufman Civic Center as the Covid-19 cases continue to spike due to the delta variant beginning to spread.
Teams from Red Tag-19, from South Florida, were contracted out by the Texas Department of State and Health Services to administer the Covid-19 Pfizer vaccinations at vaccine events held throughout the state of Texas.
Dr. Niranjan Shintre and his wife, Dr. Lata Shintre, and their team were sent out to the Kaufman Civic Center vaccine clinic to administer the vaccinations as well as log the proper documents following the patients' vaccination. On Aug. 11, Red Tag-19 administered 75 vaccinations at the Civic Center.
A number of the patients who received the vaccine last week were pre-teens and teenagers. With the delta variant spreading, as well as the new school year beginning, many parents are choosing to get their kids vaccinated if they are 12 years of age or older.
Brothers Collin Baker and Luke Baker both received their COVID-19 vaccination at the event. Mother Jennifer Baker, explained, “I have already been vaccinated and I decided to get my boys vaccinated to protect our family. I think the vaccine is safe and it’s going to save lives.”
If interested in receiving a vaccine, Red Tag-19 will be back at the Kaufman Civic Center to give second doses of the Pfizer vaccine to those who received their first vaccine, as well as providing first- time vaccines to those 12 years and older.
Another vaccine clinic providing Pfizer vaccinations is coming up and will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 16 at the Kaufman Church of Christ at 27 Oak Creek Dr. Kaufman.
To schedule an appointment for this clinic, call (855) 318-7696 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Pre-registration is recommended but not necessary.
Vaccinations also will be administered from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Wednesday, or by appointment, at the Kaufman County vaccination location at the Terrell Municipal Airport Terminal at 400 British Flying School Blvd.
