On Feb 14, the Kaufman ISD School Board called a bond election for $79.6 million. The board and administration worked with a number of bond committee and community members to develop this bond package. Together, they reviewed the district’s facilities, demographics, equipment, and educational spaces. Kaufman ISD has been planning to expand district facilities in order to meet student enrollment growth in Kaufman ISD.
Kaufman ISD hired Zonda Education to conduct a comprehensive demographic study and student enrollment projections for the next 10 years. Based on the information gathered, KISD is forecasted to enroll more than 4,700 students by the 2026/2027 school year and over 6,000 by 2031/2032 school year. In addition, there are over 4,300 future single family lots and roughly 985 future multi-family units in the planning stages across the district.
The bond will include the following:
New Phillips Elementary
• Includes storm shelter
• Includes site infrastructure costs
Kaufman High School classroom addition
• Eight classrooms, restrooms, storage/utility space, and includes storm shelter (per new building codes ICC/NSSA 500—standard for the design and construction of storm shelters)
Helen Edwards classroom addition
• Four total classrooms and includes storm shelter.
Indoor multiuser facility
• 120-yard field and includes storm shelter
Kaufman Junior High gym addition
• Includes storm shelter
The storm shelters in the schools are per new building codes ICC/NSSA 500—standard for the design and construction of storm shelters. More information on building codes for storm shelters in kindergarten through 12th grade schools can be found at https://www.sgh.com/insight/storm-shelter-design-guidance-for-schools/.
The district’s financial advisor has determined that there would be a 17 cent tax rate impact to finance $79.6 million in bonds. For the average household of $100,000 in Kaufman ISD, that would be an increase of $10.79 a month.
Kaufman ISD residents will have the opportunity to vote on the 2022 bond beginning with early voting April 25 through May 3, 2022 and on Election Day, May 7, 2022.
Please visit Kaufman ISD’s bond website for more information, at KaufmanISDBond.com, or reach out to Superintendent Dr. Blaylock personally with any questions at lblaylock@kaufman-isd.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.