Local businesses Accurate Air and Always Accurate Hospice partnered to provide free lunches to first responders in Kaufman on Tuesday, April 28.
Together they handed out over 300 lunches to first responders, as signs in front of Accurate Air thanked the workers for their services. Each free lunch also came with a facemask, and bottle of hand sanitizer.
