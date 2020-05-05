Melvin Kincaid, age 82, of Kaufman died at his home May 4, 2020 surrounded by family.
He worked and retired from Horn Williams Ford as a body man after 30 years, then opened his shop Kincaid Paint and Body, and ran it for 30 years before retiring. His passion was riding on the tractor, baling hay and playing with his cows.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers and sisters, Robert Lee Kincaid, Red Kincaid, Burrell Kincaid, Bud Kincaid Jr., Bentley Kincaid, Lorene Kilgore, Mary Lee Johnson, Gina Grinstead and Lillie Mae Gardner.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Virginia Kincaid; daughters Kathy McKinney and husband Andy from Kaufman, Paula Smith and husband Kevin from Scurry, Barbara Smith and husband Jeff of Kaufman and Becky Kincaid of Kaufman.
He also is survived by grandchildren Amy Meyers, Chance Smith and Clint Smith; step-grandchildren Michael McKinney and Casey McKinney; great-grandchildren Makaylei Vasquez, Kash Smith, Grace Smith, Scarlette McKinney, Adele McKinney and Fiona McKinney; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside Services for Melvin will beld at 2 p.m. on Wednesday May 6, 2020 at Wilson Chapel Cemetery in Kaufman, Texas.
Services were under the direction of Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home.
