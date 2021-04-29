The Class 4A Region II Meet was run on April 23-24 at Texas A&M-Commerce. In addition to Ellie Galan qualifying for state in the 800-meter run, other Kaufman athletes who scored points at the Regional Meet were as follows.
Varsity Girls
Alondra Campa: sixth place in the 800 meters (2:29.29).
Varsity Boys
Daylon Dickerson: fourth place in the triple jump (42’2”). Dickerson also competed in the high jump, the 110 hurdles, and the 300 hurdles at the Regional Meet.
Dalys Chandler: sixth place in the triple jump (41’6.5”), also competing in the long jump at the Regional Meet.
Other athletes competing for Kaufman were Edwin Rivera (1,600 meters), Adan Gutierrez (800 meters and 1,600 meters), Julian Prox (long jump), Caleb Longenecker (shot put), Evelyn Ramos (triple jump), Katharine Elzner (400 meters), Brisseida Valles (100 hurdles), Idally Acosta (pole vault), the varsity girls 4X100 relay team of Idally Acosta, Katherine Elzner, Paige Garmon, and Kayla Sanders, and the varsity boys 4X100 relay team of Jesse Crutcher, Cody Dickinson, Julian Prox, and Kyndall Trudeau.
Overall, it has been a very successful 2021 season for the Kaufman Lion varsity track teams.
