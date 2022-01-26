Kaufman County 4-H members came home from Fort Worth Stock Show with high honors. In the Junior heifer show, Kasen Ramirez of Combine came home with Grand Champion Beefmaster with his heifer ANS A Star is Born on Jan. 22.
Winning Grand Champion Beefmaster is a very big accomplishment for Ramirez. Receiving Grand Champion while showing any animal means that the animal was selected as the overall Grand Champion of the show; meaning the animal competed against all the individual breed winners to received this honor. Breed Champions are the winners of each particular breed that were exhibited.
Ramirez is a sophomore at Kaufman High school and is an avid showman. He shows both heifers and pigs at various shows around the state of Texas.
Alongside Ramirez on the Heifer Show team is Maddie Jenkins who received Reserve Division with her Junior Hereford Heifer, Cheyenne Voge placed fourth with her junior Red Angus Heifer, and Cheyenne Babovec placed fourth with her Simmental Heifer.
In addition to showing his heifer Ramirez caught a calk during the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Calf Scramble, earning a $500 purchase certificate for a show heifer and the chance for up to $16,000 in scholarship awards. More details on the calf scramble as well as photos can be found on page 9A.
