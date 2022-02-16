This has been a very special season for the Scurry-Rosser Wildcats varsity boys basketball team. The Wildcats have found a winning formula this season, and it has worked to perfection.
The Wildcats hosted Blooming Grove on Feb. 8 and Malakoff on Feb. 11. The Wildcats defeated Blooming Grove (56-50 in overtime) and Malakoff (48-37).
The win over Malakoff was significant because it secured the outright District 18-3A Title for Scurry-Rosser. It is the first outright district title in boys basketball for Scurry-Rosser since the 2000-01 season. The team will be making their second straight playoff appearance under Head Coach James Hill.
Coach Hill was so excited about his team winning the district title.
“What an amazing week for our Wildcats,” Hill said. “An overtime win on Tuesday and then on Friday they win the first district championship in 21 years at Scurry-Rosser. I cannot say enough about this team. They are a joy to coach.”
With these victories, Scurry-Rosser improves to 24-6 overall and 11-2 in District 18-3A play.
In the Blooming Grove game, Scurry-Rosser looked like they were cruising toward an easy victory as they built an 11-point halftime lead at 24-13. But, in the second half, Blooming Grove fought back to tie the game by the end of regulation play at 46-all. So, this intense game was headed into overtime. In the overtime stanza, Scurry-Rosser regrouped and went back to work. In the end, the Wildcats found a way to win.
In the Malakoff game, Scurry-Rosser got off to a fast start as they raced out to a 14-6 lead by the end of the first quarter. But, in the second quarter, the Tigers began to battle their way back into the game. At halftime, Scurry-Rosser held a slim lead at 19-16. Then, at the conclusion of the third quarter, the Malakoff Tigers had pulled ahead at 31-30. But, in the fourth quarter, with the district title up for grabs, Scurry-Rosser dug in and dominated play to win the game. The Wildcats outscored the Tigers in the fourth quarter by a count of 18-6. Championship teams come up big under pressure when they need to and so do the Wildcats of Scurry-Rosser.
Top players for Scurry-Rosser in the Blooming Grove game were as follows:
Garrett Hill: 15 points, five rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Six of his points came via two three-point shots.
Cagle Peavy: 12 points, six of his points came on two three-point shots.
Bryce Chambers: nine points and seven rebounds.
Kayden Bradshaw: five points.
Christian Lopez: four points, five rebounds, six assists, and three steals.
Grayson Hill: three points.
Parker Williams: three points.
De’Shawn Wren: three points.
Baylin Caves: two points.
Key players for Scurry-Rosser in the Malakoff game were as follows:
Garrett Hill: 14 points, five rebounds, three assists, and three steals.
Lopez: eight points and eight rebounds.
Grayson Hill: seven points.
Chambers: six points and five rebounds.
Williams: six points which came via two three-point shots.
Wren: four points and three steals.
Peavy: three points and three assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.