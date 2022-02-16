(From left to right) Assistant Coach Seth Farmer, Bryce Chambers, De’Shawn Wren, Baylin Caves, Grayson Hill Garrett Hill, Christian Lopez, Parker Williams, Cagle Peavy, Kayden Bradshaw, and Head Coach James Hill.The Scurry-Rosser Wildcats varsity boys basketball team basks in the glow of victory after they defeated Malakoff by a count of 48-37 on Feb. 11 at Scurry-Rosser High School. With this victory, Scurry-Rosser secured their first outright district title in boys basketball since the 2000-01 season.