Christmas on The Square was held on Dec. 4 and featured vendors, kids crafts, snow slide, train rides, lighted Christmas parade, pictures with Santa and reindeer. The event was a large success with the residents of Kaufman.
There were around 500 people in attendance for the lighted parade and pictures with Santa and his reindeer.
It was often heard amongst chatter that residents were glad to have the holiday event downtown and were looking forward to attending it again next year.
