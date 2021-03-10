After an incredible run, the Kaufman Lion varsity boys basketball team saw their 2020-2021 season come to a close due to a 49-32 regional semi-final loss to the Oak Cliff Faith and Family Academy — the state’s #1 ranked team in Class 4A.
With this loss on March 2, Kaufman’s final overall record for the season is 20-6.
Throughout the game, Kaufman had trouble against Faith and Family’s impressive size and athleticism, along with a signature tough defense. In spite of facing this major obstacle, the Kaufman boys still gave a good account of themselves. The Lions played their hearts out, battling to the very end.
In the regional semi-final playoff game, notable performances for the Kaufman basketball team were turned in by Daylon Dickerson (19 points, seven rebounds, and three steals) and Vontrell Williams (nine points and four rebounds).
This has been another memorable year, built on Coach Matt McLaughlin's tradition of winning seasons.
“I am really proud of our guys and how we played against the #1 team in the state," McLaughlin said. "We did not back down, and we did not give up. We came up a little short, but it wasn’t for lack of effort."
Like basketball fans in Kaufman, McLaughlin is looking forward to more playoff appearances in the future.
“This was a very unique and memorable season," he said. "We had a very young team with only one senior and one player with varsity experience. Our team overcame adversity time after time to make a historic playoff run. These guys deserve all of the credit that they receive. They worked hard all throughout the off-season and every day during the season. We appreciate all of the support that we have received from our administration and our community. Our guys are already hungry to put in more work and be even better next year.”
Here is a list of the outstanding achievements for this basketball program in the last six seasons.
• Six straight playoff appearances.
• Five straight 20-win seasons.
• During this stretch, the team has qualified to the playoffs in both the 4A and 5A classifications.
• During this season, the team advanced to the regional semi playoff round for only the third time in school history.
So sports fans will look for the team to be very competitive again next season. It will be fun for me to watch the growth of this team during next season. I am looking forward to it for sure.
As a team this season, Kaufman won a share of the District 13-4A Title and they captured bi district, area, and regional quarterfinal playoff trophies.
It has been truly a joy for me to cover this team, and for Kaufman fans to watch, even during a challenging pandemic year.
