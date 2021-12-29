Anthony (Tony) Cecil Mitchell was born in San Diego, CA in 1973, and was adopted by Helen R. and Billy J Mitchell. Tony passed away at the age of 48.
Tony had Downs Syndrome but it never got in his way. Tony was a social butterfly, he loved everyone and everybody he met loved him. Tony graduated from Kaufman High School in 1994. He participated in Special Olympics and traveled all over Texas competing in tournaments.
He was predeceased by his Momma Helen and Gwen (SIL). He is survived by his Daddy Billy J, Brothers and Sisters Billy, Brenda (Jim), Ginger (Marty), and Seth and several nieces and nephews. We would like to thank Sunflower Park Health Care & Solaris Hospice for taking such great care of him.
Services will be held at Morrow Chapel Cemetery in Ola on Dec. 31 at 1:00 p.m.
