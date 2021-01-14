Mary Elzner Hughes passed away on January 8, 2021, in Dallas, Texas, at the age of 89. She was born to Steve Elzner and Anna Simecek Elzner in Scurry, Texas. She graduated from Kaufman High School and married John Gordon Hughes in September 1953. They primarily lived in Kaufman, Texas, then moved to Cedar Creek Lake, where they lived for 37 years. She was involved in many charitable organizations and volunteered at numerous school and church functions.
Mary leaves two of her three children: Susan Custer and her husband Michael Custer of Coppell, Texas, and Russell Hughes and his wife Amy Hughes of Trinidad, Texas. Her husband, John Hughes, her eldest daughter, Holly Hughes, and her siblings, Ed Elzner, Joseph Elzner, Rosie Ann Reznicek and Frank Elzner predeceased her. She is also survived by her sisters, Ann Bailey and Alice Pessagno, and her husband Emile Pessagno, her brother, Ben Elzner and his wife, Lillie Mae Elzner, and five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Monday, January 18, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church, 806 N. Washington Street in Kaufman, Texas. Face coverings must be worn and social distancing will be observed. Memorials may be made in Mary’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org.
