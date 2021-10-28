Nominees for the Scurry-Rosser homecoming king are (left to right) Emilio Gutierrez, Sigilfredo Gomez, Wyatt Bussey, Luke Lee and Garrett Hill. Nominees for the Scurry-Rosser homecoming queen are (left to right) Ryley Taylor, Hannah Foreman, Hannah Word, Emily Story and Rebecca Jestis. The king and queen will be crowned at the football game on Oct. 29 during halftime.