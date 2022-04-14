4-3 E Mulberry medical emergency
4-3 Jefferson and Oak vehicle accident
4-3 N Dallas medical emergency
4-5 W Hickory medical emergency
4-3 W Hickory medical emergency
4-4 County Bend Drive medical emergency
4-4 E Hwy 175 vehicle accident
4-4 Nash Drive medical emergency
4-4 Hwy 175 at Houston St vehicle accident
4-4 E Hwy 175 medical emergency
4-5 S Washington medical emergency
4-5 S Jackson stove on fire in residence
4-5 W Hickory medical emergency
4-6 Austin Drive residential structure fire no injury Scurry assisted on mutual aid
4-6 Timber Creek Drive brush fire
4-6 E Madison medical emergency
4-6 Edgar Street medical emergency
4-7 City Lake Road in Kemp mutual aid on residential structure fire
4-7 W Hickory medical emergency
4-7 Cates Drive medical emergency
4-8 Hwy 175 and FM 1390 medical emergency
4-8 Hwy 175 and FM 1390 grass fire on roadside
4-8 Hwy 34 and Washington reported grass fire
4-8 Tarbor Parkway medical emergency
4-8 CR 4106 off FM 1390 vehicle accident
4-8 Hwy 175 and 243 reported grass fire
4-8 Austin Drive medical emergency
4-9 CR 166 illegal burn in city limits
4-9 FM 429 and 243 mutual aid on grass fire to College Mound
4-9 E Grove medical emergency
4-9 FM 987 Post Oak Bend vehicle accident rollover
4-9 E 7th Street medical emergency
4-9 S Houston and Washington medical emergency
4-9 W Hickory medical emergency
4-10 CR 101 off 243 vehicle accident
4-10 FM 1836 vehicle accident with injuries
4-10 E Mulberry medical emergency
4-10 FM 2727 and James drive vehicle accident with injury
4-10 E Mulberry medical emergency
4-10 FM 1388 and Ellis brush fire investigation
4-10 E Hwy 175 and Wakton way medical emergency
4-10 S Houston and Washington oil spill cleanup
4-10 S Washington medical emergency
