Finis Ruben Pool was born on March 10, 1924 to Lula Baldwin Pool, and Thomas Pool near the Ola Community.
In the early days Finis helped on the farm, with his four younger brothers. He joined the Army and served for two years during World War II, but returned home to help his mother on the farm and his younger brothers.
After a few years he moved to Los Angeles, California and lived with an uncle, and worked in construction. He returned to Texas in 1966 working in construction until he joined the Teamsters Union and worked for Safeway Warehouses for 30 years, until he retired in 1985
He married Martha Ann Miller July 9, 1979. He and Martha moved to Enchanted Oaks at Cedar Creek Lake after they both retired. They attended the First Presbyterian Church in Mabank. Finis loved working in his yard, dancing with Martha, music, traveling, and watching the Dallas Cowboy games with their nephew Todd.
Finis is preceded in death by his loving wife, Martha, his parents, three brothers, Jay T., Luther, and Lloyd, Sisters-in-law Mary Pool and Helen Pool, niece Kathy Nichols and nephew Mike Pool.
He is survived by one brother Joe Pool of Terrell, two nieces Carolyn Harrison and Betty Jane Tallas of Kaufman, nephews Jimmy Pool and Tommy Pool of Kaufman nephews, Nickie Pool and Tommy Keith Pool of Styx, nephew Jerry Pool of Dallas, nephew Gifford Pool of Georgia, niece Linda Miller of the Colony, niece Joy Pool of Mesquite, nieces Sherry Mandella and Debbie Straubb of California, sister-in-law Irma Pool of Dallas and Jean Pool of Mesquite and many other friends and relatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.