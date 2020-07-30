On July 24, 2020, Robert Aaron Thompson, known to everyone as Bob, passed away in Denison, Texas at the age of 72. Bob was born on May 8, 1948 in Prescott, Arkansas to Robert and Lola Thompson. He was raised in Irving, Texas where he graduated from Irving High School. He attended Tyler Junior College and later enlisted in the United States Army in 1970. Bob was stationed at Ft. Hood and served his country in Vietnam until he was honorably discharged in 1972. He received the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, and a Bronze Star. Bob worked for the State Comptroller’s Office and retired in 2010.
In 1975, Bob married Royena Chapman, and they were married for 32 years. They started a family in Kaufman, Texas and had two beautiful girls together, Angela and Ellen, and they were truly the apple of Bob’s eye. There was nothing he enjoyed more than supporting his girls in their numerous sporting events and rodeos. He participated in the Kaufman Booster Club where he served in various roles, announced barrel races at the local rodeos, and was a wonderfully supportive, hands-on father to his daughters.
In his later years, Bob became “Papa” to four wonderful grandchildren. He was their biggest fan. He never missed a ball game and was happy to take care of his grandchildren whenever his daughters needed him. He loved and enjoyed his grandchildren so very much as they did their Papa in return.
Bob is survived by his two daughters and son-in-law’s, Angela and Blake Yancey of Van Alstyne, Texas and Ellen and Matt Forner of McKinney, Texas. He also leaves behind four beloved grandchildren, Colt, Cannon and Camryn Yancey and Brooklyn Forner; his sister, Linda Gale White of Houston, Texas; his uncle, James Thompson of Garland, Texas; and his nephews Mark and Andrew White of Houston, Texas; and his niece, Elizabeth White Russell, of Houston, Texas.
A graveside funeral will be held for Bob on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 at the VA National Cemetery in Dallas at 2 p.m. If you wish to send flower arrangements they may be sent to Charles Smith Funeral Home in McKinney. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family must limit the number of attendees to only Bob’s closest friends and family. Please let Angela or Ellen know if you plan to attend the burial.
