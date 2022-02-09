George Jefferson Smith left this world on January 29, 2022 at the age of 82 in the home he built and lived in for many years in Kaufman, Texas, surrounded by his family. He was born on November 27, 1939 in Belzoni, Mississippi to Austin & Johnie Mae Smith. He was a sharecropper & hunter as a young man in Mississippi, and moved to Houston around the age of 16. Shortly after, he joined the US Army & married the love of his life, Shirley, in 1962. After his tour of active duty, they moved to Kaufman in 1972 where they raised their children, Cheri, Charla, Christie, Mark, and grandson, Jeff. He retired after serving many years with the National Guard as well as the window clerk for the old Kaufman Post Office. Many people still share stories of seeing his smiling face there every day. He served as a music minister & associate pastor for many area churches, Sunday school teacher for Red Oak Baptist, and in his retirement spent time volunteering at Sunflower Park singing with the residents. He had a great sense of humor and was always looking to set up his next joke, prank, or scare. He enjoyed gardening, working with his hands, studying theology, and listening to gospel music. He was a deacon and dedicated member of Red Oak Baptist Church for 40 years who had a big heart for his church family. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend who will be remembered for many years by all the people whose lives he impacted.
George leaves behind four generations of the Smith family: Wife Shirley Ann Smith (Fowler);
Siblings: Austin & spouse Reva, Daniel & spouse Pat, and Norman; Children: Charla Ivy (Smith) & spouse Jeff, Christie Smith, and Mark Smith; Grandchildren: Jeff Smith & spouse Lindsey, Jeremy Stinson & spouse Tiffany, Amanda Jones (Stinson) & spouse Andrew, Tyler Federico & spouse Kimmie, Marty Hawkins & spouse Kimberly, and Olivia Ivy; Great-Grandchildren: Jefferson, Trinity “Murphy”, Scarlet, Robert, Juliet, Ryan, Dylan, Tyler, Sydney, Adelaide, Nash, and Elizabeth; As well as a long list of fur-babies that he loved very much.
He was preceded in death by his: Parents Austin Smith & Johnie Mae Grigg (Holloway);
Siblings: Ronnie, Donnie, & Nannie Ruth “Nan”; Daughter: Anne-Cheri Smith-Federico
Great-grandchildren: Ethan Jeremiah & Nixie-Cheri
He was laid to rest on Feb. 7 at Rader Cemetery. There will be a Celebration of Life Memorial Service at Red Oak Baptist in Kaufman at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19 with a pot luck dinner on the grounds to follow.
