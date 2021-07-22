Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred July 21, 2021, around 4:45pm in Travis Ranch community at the intersection of San Antonio Dr. an Spofford Dr. We are currently looking for 3 male subjects of interest in the video surrounding the shooting that occurred today. If you recognize any of these subjects, please call Investigator Howard at 469-820-4198. If you would like to remain anonymous contact the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-847-7522. www.kaufmancountycrimestoppers.org

https://fb.watch/v/1fgga_r08/

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.