Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred July 21, 2021, around 4:45pm in Travis Ranch community at the intersection of San Antonio Dr. an Spofford Dr. We are currently looking for 3 male subjects of interest in the video surrounding the shooting that occurred today. If you recognize any of these subjects, please call Investigator Howard at 469-820-4198. If you would like to remain anonymous contact the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-847-7522. www.kaufmancountycrimestoppers.org
