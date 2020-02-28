The actual experience of competing in the Kaufman County Jr. Livestock Show – which runs through Feb. 29 – isn’t a lengthy process at surface level. The contestants enter the pen, animal in tow, while a judge combs over a mental checklist of details while inspecting the animal.
The end result is either winning a ribbon, a banner or going home empty-handed.
But the culmination of all the early mornings, hard work and caring for something other than yourself gives the young competitors a sense of responsibility that they can carry with them through adulthood.
“It’s rough,” said Quinn Hartley, whose goat Ranger won reserve champion in the medium weight division. “Some days you don’t want to get up, but you have to just get up and do it.”
Since Hartley’s mother had been involved in competitions showing pigs and his dad showing steers, it was no wonder that at the age of three years old, he was already showing his first goat.
Now a seventh grader at O.P. Norman Junior High School in Kaufman, being up and out of bed at 6 a.m. to feed Ranger is just another part of the routine for Hartley, who also has to feed Ranger after school, as well as walk and provide other care.
“It’s more work than you can even imagine,” Hartley said.
Madelyn Everett, a junior at Crandall High School, is someone who doesn’t need to imagine the hard work and responsibility involved with caring for a goat.
After competing in several other competitions before the Kaufman County Jr. Livestock Show, Everett captured her initial first place finish in the medium weight goat category.
The blue ribbon she holds cementing her first place finish gives credence to the three hours of work every day she puts into her goat. But the work also provides her a leg up in what she hopes is her future field of study upon graduating high school.
“I just wanted to have some background so when I do become a veterinarian, I know some stuff,” Everett said.
Pamela Northcutt’s experience at the livestock show comes from a different perspective.
Northcutt’s daughter Kently has been competing in livestock shows for the last six years after being introduced to it through her middle school.
Kently won grand champion market goat and grand champion medium weight goat on Feb. 28, along with a slew of other ribbons and banners from on and before the previous day. But Northcutt sees what is provided beyond the accolades.
“I’m most proud of the work ethic she has developed and that she does everything on her own, from clipping to training,” Northcutt said. “They learn the value of working and working hard, and (the experience) is humbling.”
Northcutt has watched as her daughter has successfully juggled with caring for her goat, on top of a loaded school schedule and the social life that comes with being a junior at Crandall.
“I think (the responsibility) takes the focus off of them, and they have to put something else first,” Northcutt said. “Because they do have to put an animal ahead of themselves.”
The livestock show and Kaufman County Fair continue this weekend at the fairgrounds. The talent division is open until 8 p.m. Friday, and the steer show takes place at 6 p.m. On Saturday, the appreciation barbecue is at 11:30 a.m., the award ceremony is at 1 p.m., and the auction begins at 1:30 p.m.
