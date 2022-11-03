STAR Transit is offering free, round-trip rides to local polling places on Election Day, encouraging all eligible voters to participate.
The free service is available Tuesday, Nov. 8.
All STAR Transit services are available, including Demand Response, Fixed Routes and STARNow. To ride free on STARNow, use the code Vote2022. Rides must be in the STAR Transit service area or STARNow zone and are based on availability. Voters must tell bus operators and reservations they are riding to and from the polls.
To schedule a free ride to vote, call STAR Transit no less than 30 minutes in advance of the desired trip. Scheduling agents are available during normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday at (877) 631-5278. To book a STARNow ride, use the STARNow app, which can be downloaded free from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Se Habla Español.
Make your voice heard by casting your ballot.
Election Day voting locations:
• Kaufman County –
https://www.kaufmancounty.net/elections/
• Rockwall County –
• Dallas County –
http://www.dallascountyvotes.org/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.