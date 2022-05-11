Coach pitch:
April 26— Tribe 11, TX Lighning 0; Rangers 7, Blaze 4
April 28— Blaze 10, Hot Shots 1
April 29— Blue Jays 15, TX Lighning 0; Warriors 7, Hot Shots 0
May 2— Blaze 14, TX Lighning 0; Tribe 15, Warriors 0
May 6— Warriors 8, TX Lighning 0, Tribe 10, Rangers 7
10-under:
April 26— Rangers 15, Lions 2
April 28—Heat 9, Lions 6
April 29— Knights 12, Cowboys 11; Rangers 4, Blaze 4
May 2— Rangers 12 Cowboys 0; Knights 7, Lions 1
May 6— Rangers 14, Heat 3; Blaze 9, Knights 1
12-under:
April 28— Texas Hitters 6, Dirtbags 3
April 29— Texas Hitters 12, Hurricanes 4
May 2— Dirtbags 9, Hurricanes 1
May 6— Texas Hitters 11, Dirtbags 4
14-under:
April 26— Crandall Bevo Boys 5, Vipers 3
April 28— Lions 10, A's 0
May 2— Wildcats 14, Vipers 1
May 6— Crandall Bandits 7, Wildcats 0; Lions 8, Crandall Bevo Boys 0
