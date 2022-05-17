On May 12 the Clover Club of Kaufman celebrated their 125th anniversary at First United Methodist Church in Kaufman. Current members, past members, city officials, Kaufman ISD representatives, and community members joined together to celebrate this momentous occasion.
Barbara Harvey, President of the Cover Club and second Vice President of General Federation of Women's Clubs started the celebration program by welcoming everyone and then read the club’s. The history of the club gives insight to how the club was compared to the current club and how it has evolved over 125 years of service to Kaufman.
Two descendants of the charter members were in attendance at the celebration, Elaine Howard and Betty Hendrickson, who is a current Clover Club member.
History of the club:
In the Autumn of 1867, Mesdames Burquhart, A. Miles, R. D. Dansby and Harvey Goolsby met to organize a study club. The original name adopted was the Four-Leaf Clover Club, with the accompanying motto, “Patience and skill, courage and will, are the four leaves of Lucks Clover,” but before the publication of the first club calendar in February 1899, the name was shortened to the Clover Club.
Believing that one should learn first of one’s own country, a course of study of American History and Literature begun. Enthusiasm ran high. For three years, a systematic study of the lives and work of America’s best authors was pursued. The fourth year the course included the Fifteen Decisive Battles of the World, current topics and recent fiction. The next year was devoted to English history and literature.
In 1903, which marked the year of the club’s federation, general history, general topics and parliamentary laws were studied, and continued until 1905.
But self culture has not been the sole purpose of the Clover Club. From the beginning of its organization the members have given attention to civic improvements, and to the educational advancement of the citizens.
The first step toward helping others was an effort to establish a good library. The results from two book receptions and subsequent purchases of 76 volumes of fine reference books furnished to the high school, and a number of volumes by standard authors offered to the reading public.
The General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC):
In 1903, the Clover Club joined the GFWC. The GFWC is an international women’s organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the live of others through volunteer services. The women apart of the GFWC touch lives not only with monetary donations, by with hands-on projects that will impact their community directly, support the arts, preserve natural resources, advance education, promote healthy lifestyles, encourage civic involvement, and work toward world peace and understanding. The GFWC has almost 80,000 members in affiliated clubs in every state, the District of Columbia, and more than a dozen countries.
Current club happenings:
The Clover Club of Kaufman currently has 13 active members. The club meets monthly from September through May each year. At each of the meetings, a club member brings in a guest speaker to give a program to the ladies to keep them informed on the happenings of the community.
Following the history of the Clover Club of Kaufman, Jeff Jordan read the proclamation that was read at the Kaufman City Council meeting held on April 25. The following proclamation was read:
Whereas, the Clover Club of Kaufman was founded in 1897 and became a member of the General Federation of Women’s Club (GFWC), which is an international women’s organizations dedicated to the community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer services, in 1903; and
Whereas, the members are community leaders who work locally to create community change through Arts and Culture, Environment, Education and Libraries, Civic Engagement and outreach, health and wellness; and
Whereas, the club enriches the lives of members through education, training, and leadership opportunities so that Clover Club club women are well-rounded and fully prepared to identify and work on the issues in all areas of their lives; and
Whereas, the GFWC Clover Club of Kaufman has provided women with tools, resources, networking opportunities, and guidance to enhance the lives of others in their local communities; and
Whereas, the GFWC Clover Club of Kaufman’s theme is Making a Difference for Members and Community.
Now, therefore, I, Jeff Jordan, Mayor of the City of Kaufman, and on behalf of the Kaufman City Council, do hereby proclaim May 12, 2022 as GFWC Clover Club of Kaufman Day.
Following the proclamation, Yasma Holland addressed the attendees to talk about the collaboration between the library and the Clover Club. “In 1968, Mrs. O.P. Norman and Mrs. Floyd Shumpert attended a federated women’s meeting at a new library built in McKinney, Texas. Mrs. Norman had been working in education for many many years and knew the challenges students faced without a local library to do their research for assignments. Inspired, a seed was planted and the journey began to establish the Kaufman County Library.”
Since 1968, the Clover Club has supported the Kaufman County Library with thousands of dollars each year to provide the library with books and supplies that they need.
Cindy Simmons, GFWC President closed out the program by presenting the Clover Club with an anniversary certificate from GFWC. “It’s an honor to be here,” said Simmons. “It is my honor to give you, the Clover Club of Kaufman a certificate for over 125 years of service in their community. Thank you very much for everything you all do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.