A statue depicting a Confederate soldier in front of the Kaufman County Courthouse has become the subject of controversy, sparking an organization of protests being held this Saturday. Some protestors are advocating for the removal of the statue, which sits at the entrance to the courthouse, while others wish to leave the figure in place.
The protest advocating the statue's removal was announced in a post by the “Kaufman County Democrats” group on facebook, where they detailed plans to gather at the courthouse at 9 a.m on Saturday. The post continued, stating the protest hopes "to bring attention to and ask for the removal of a monument to division and hatred at our courthouse,” and stating “ This monument was constructed in 1911 almost 50 years after the end of the Civil War, not as a tribute but as a message during the disgraceful Jim Crow era.”
Others are opposing the removal of the statue, and have organized a protest on the same day to voice their views on the subject. A Kaufman Herald reader shared a post with us which detailed a “Confederate march”, intended to be held at 5 p.m. at the courthouse. This protest appears to be aimed at keeping the statue in place.
