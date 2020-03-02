Pamela Annette Harrison went home peacefully to her Lord and Savior on Feb. 29, 2020 in Kaufman.
Pamela was born in Sulphur Springs on Oct. 6, 1953 to Woodrow and Iva Harrison. Pamela moved to Kaufman in 1982 and taught school at Kaufman Junior High. Her career path then changed from teaching to the bail bonds business.
Pamela loved gardening and was a master gardener. Pamela loved her family and her friends with all her heart and especially enjoyed sitting on her front porch visiting with them. Pamela loved the community of Kaufman and those who were closest to her will miss her greatly.
Pamela is survived by her son, Rickey Sewell and his wife Amy of Scurry; daughters Misti Williams of Kaufman and Angie Swindell and husband Jessie of Kemp; and sister Nancy Franklin and husband Jim of Double Oak. She also is survived by her grandchildren, Blake and his wife Angel, Tyler , Joshua, Cheyenne and husband Tony, Jesse and wife Haley, Calvin, Cameron, Brandon, Devon and wife Priscilla, Kaitlyn and husband Alex, Caleb, Sarah; and great-grandchildren Emily, Lorenzo, and Alorah.
Waiting in Heaven for her are her parents, Woodrow and Iva Harrison; daughter Treia; brother Gerald Harrison; and one grandchild, Aisha.
Arrangements were made under the direction of Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home.
