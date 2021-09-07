The City of Kaufman announced at 3:20 p.m. Tuesday that East Mulberry Street is currently closed until further notice due to a gas line break. Atmos Energy is en route to repair the line.
"Thank you for your patience," the city said in an update to residents. "We will update you as the repair is taken care of."
