Christopher Lee Nunnally of Forney passed away on Aug. 10, 2020. Chris was born Oct. 16, 1987 in Kaufman to David and Jo Ann Nunnally and was preceded in death by his baby sister, Lisa Nunnally.
Chris was a proud veteran having served in the U.S. Navy for more than 10 years. After his honorable discharge, he returned home to attend college where he was currently studying to become a teacher. His love for knowledge and learning enabled him to be a current member of Phi Theta Kappa, which recognizes academic honors. His personality truly brightened up every room that he walked into and he loved helping in any situation that he could. He loved to have fun with singing karaoke, watching movies with friends and family and getting together to barbecue and cook while relaxing. Chris would always be the first on the dance floor encouraging others to let loose and have a great time while making treasured memories with the ones he loved. A devoted son, loving brother, cherished uncle, and loyal friend, Chris will be very missed by all who knew and loved him.
Chris is survived by his parents, David and Jo Ann Nunnally; siblings Michael Nunnally and wife, Mae, Amy Johns and husband, Steven, Bobbie Jo Rawls and husband, Oliver, Kevin Nunnally and wife, Stacie, Joseph Nunnally and wife, Vycttoria, and Kelly Klosterman and husband, Justin; nephews Nathan, Caden, Andrew, Matthew, Alex, Michael, Corbin and Grayson; nieces, Olivia, Charli, and Sophia as well as other extended family and many friends.
A funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Max Slayton Funeral Chapel with interment to follow at 2:30 p.m. at DFW National Cemetery.
Family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17 at Max Slayton Funeral Chapel. Condolences and memories of Chris may be shared with his family at www.maxslaytonfunerals.com.
