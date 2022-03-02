Deborah Ann Homer, 65, went to be with the Lord on February 24, 2022. Debi, as most knew her, was born on August 12, 1956 to Elby Glenn and Vada Clepper in Sweetwater, TX. She grew up in Colorado City, TX before moving to Kaufman in 1969. Debi graduated from Kaufman High School in 1974.
On February 13, 1983 in Kaufman, TX, she married Larry Homer and they have spent a loving 39 years together. Debi worked several years for the Kaufman Police Department as the administrative assistant to the Chief of Police.
She spent 8 years as a Municipal Judge working mostly with Juvenile cases in Mabank, TX. Debi enjoyed traveling all over the place and parasailing. When she was growing up her favorite meal was Granny Clepper’s red beans and going snake hunting with PawPaw Hardin; so much so, Debi and Larry went rattlesnake hunting on their honeymoon. Her father Elby Glenn and step father Otto Donawho preceded her in death. Those left to cherish her memory are husband Larry Homer of Gun Barrel City, TX, mother Vada Donawho Scurry, TX, sons: Clayton Homer and wife Cherie of Kaufman, TX and Justin Munden and wife Alisha of Martin Mills, TX; grandchildren; Courtney Homer, Janson Jones and wife Codie, Mckay Wall and husband Alex; great grandchild Avy Kate Wall; siblings: Darlene Evans and husband Coy of Scurry, TX, Mark Clepper and wife Pam of Scurry, TX, Janice Smith and husband David of Rockwall, TX and Terry Donawho and wife Patti of Crandall, TX; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends who will miss her dearly.
Services were held at Victory Church in Scurry on Tuesday, March 1st, and interment followed at Wilson Chapel Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home.
