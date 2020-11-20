Free COVID-19 testing is now available in Terrell and Kaufman.
Testing is being offered at the Terrell Municipal Airport from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Kaufman residents can also receive free testing at the Kaufman Fire Department. Registration can be found at gogettested.com. There are no requirements for testing and results will be received in 48 to 96 hours.
COVID-19 continues to spike around Texas. The state has recorded more than 1 million positive cases and continues to add thousands daily. On Nov. 18 alone, Texas reported 8,489 positive COVID-19 cases, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Kaufman County reported 4,163 positive cases as of Nov. 19.
