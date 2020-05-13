Kaufman Central Fire Station will host COVID-19 testing, performed by the Department of State Health Services, on Thursday, May 14 and Friday, May 15.
Hours that testing will occur were not provided, but residents are encouraged to call (512) 883-2400 or visit https://txcovidtest.org/ for more information. The fire station is located at 301 South Madison St. in Kaufman.
