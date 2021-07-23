Kaufman County passed an order creating a curfew for minors under the age of 17 during Commissioners Court on Tuesday.
Curfew hours will be from midnight to 6 a.m. during summer and 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. when school is in session.
If a law enforcement officer finds juveniles out after those hours, parents or guardians have one hour to get their children.
Minors who violate the order can be fined $100 for the first offense and up to $500 for a subsequent offense.
District Attorney Erleigh Wiley and Sheriff Brian Beavers said the goal isn't to ticket juveniles, but a curfew will be an important tool for law enforcement.
A resident of the Heartland Community Association said residents of the area are "very much in favor of this curfew."
County commissioners approved the order on a 4-0 vote.
