Billy Ray Albritton was born November 6, 1947.
He was 73 years old. He passed away August 12, 2021.
Billy is survived by (daughter) Michele Howe and Rudy, (daughter) Amanda Henley and Bryan ,(son) David Albritton and Jennifer, grandkids Randall Lee and wife Keara, Samantha Lisman, Hunter Howe and Wyatt Albritton, sisters brothers Paul, Pauline, Ruby,Roy, Ruth, Robert, fiancé Cathie New Arbor and many nieces and nephews.
Billy was preceded in death by sister Josie, parents Jimmy and Ruby Albritton and grandson Nicklas Lee.
He resides in the Dallas area. His passion was riding motorcycles, going to the Sturgis motorcycle rally, family and friends.
