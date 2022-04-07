The Kaufman Parks and Recreation Board and Community Life Church (C|Life) will host the 11th annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 9.
The Easter extravaganza kicks off at 10 a.m.
The event activities willinclude 15,000 stuffed eggs, a balloon artist, two bounce houses, and a coloring contest with three winners to receive a $25 gift card.
C|Life will host a family fun zone for kids to include carnival games plinko, skee ball, ring toss and more; prizes will be given to the winners compliments of (C|Life Church). Attendees are encouraged to bring a camera or phone along with them to take pictures with the Easter bunny starting at 10 a.m.
The bunny run will follow at 11 a.m. Then, the highlight of the event, the countdown for the egg hunt, will begin at 11:30 am. There will be 300 prize eggs, popcorn, cotton candy and more.
