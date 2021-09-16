Freddie (Fred) George Wallace was born April 27, 1961 to Raymond Odell Wallace and Elizabeth Joy Cockrell Wallace. He worked for the City of Dallas Water Department for 20 years where he made many friends and became a mentor to those coming behind him. Fred retired from the City on February 11, 2020. Fred learned to play the guitar early on after his mother showed him a few basic chords. He grew to love music, playing guitar in several different bands along the way. He enjoyed the camaraderie of playing with other musicians and singers whether it be his church praise team, southern gospel band, The Snappers (work band) or just jamming with friends. He was a loyal Longhorn fan and enjoyed talking sports, cars, old trucks and guns and was a wealth of knowledge to those around him.
Fred was called home to be with his Lord on September 3, 2021 and will be greatly missed. His parents, Raymond and Joy, brother Steve Wallace, father-in-law James Fitch, brothers-in-law: Waco Arterbury and Manuel Perez preceded him in death. Those left to cherish his memory are wife Annette Wallace, son James Wallace and wife Melanie, daughter Mary Mansbach and husband Daniel, grandchildren: Jacob Swindell, Blake Wallace, Emma Mansbach, Callie Wallace and Everly Mansbach; brother Danny Wallace, sister Mary Perez, many nephews, nieces, friends and extended family who will miss him dearly.
