Moving staff salaries into the mid-range of what other counties and municipalities are paying their employees is one of the primary goals for members of the Kaufman County commissioners court as they begin the budgeting process for 2023.
During budget workshop meetings on Monday and Tuesday, County Judge Hal Richards and the other county commissioners debated providing cost-of-living increases in the 5% range across the board, versus increasing step pay by $5,000 to $10,000 for all employees who are not in the mid-level range of area salaries.
Sheriff Bryan Beaver said he has lost four deputies who took positions with the city of Forney for higher pay.
Preliminary numbers to provide every employee with a 5% raise could cost the county about $2.6 million.
“It might not be realistic to do that all in one year,” said Commissioner Ken Cates.
The county is scheduled to release its draft budget on Aug. 4.
Starting Aug. 8, the commissioners will continue holding budget workshops at 1:30 p.m. every afternoon starting as needed to move through the budget process, Richards said.
“We’ve got a lot of moving parts here,” Richards said.
Commissioners decided Tuesday to ask all department heads to keep supplies and other costs at 2022 levels for next year’s budget. The exception to that request will be expenses for fuel and food, such as for the county jail, because those costs have increased dramatically this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.